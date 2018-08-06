LETTER: Siza Mzimela given another go

Siza Mzimela, appointed acting CEO of the ailing SA Express by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, enjoyed a previous stint at the airline between 2003 and 2010, during which time the company was fabulously profitable for the last few years but never generated any cash.

In the SA Express income statement for the financial year ended March 31 2010 is a gain on the reclassification of rotable spares to the value of R163,689,498, boosting profit to a respectable, albeit fraudulent, R250,759,471. Mzimela celebrated with an incentive of R3,217,028, bringing her pay for 2010 to about R5,580,000.

Mzimela left in 2010 for a two-year stint at SA Airways. On the face of it SA Express’s results went decidedly downhill from there. But a series of restatements followed, ostensibly impairing assets that Mzimela had restated or reclassified to massage the company’s profitability. The rotable spares "reclassified" during Mzimela’s reign were impaired in at least 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Mzimela started Fly Blue Crane in 2015 and sought R240m from the Industrial Development Corporation, which disbursed R30m to the company. Fly Blue Crane applied for business rescue early in 2017. The IDC never pursued her for the R30m — taxpayer’s money is easy money.

Cue Gordhan; let‘s give her another go with taxpayer’s money at SA Express. Why not?

John Fairwell

Via e-mail