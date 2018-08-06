Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nervous wooing of voters

06 August 2018 - 05:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Wooing voters pre-election season is an age-old ploy to garner support amid confusion. In SA’s case, the mayhem caused nearly a decade of misgovernance by the Zuma administration, leading to a financial and constitutional crisis.

The scrapping of the Gauteng e-toll gantry after countless petitions through the Outa civil group, and the review of the land crisis started by the Black First Land First group, later broadened by the EFF, are clear signs the ANC has lost ground and is now trying to recoup major losses.

A jittery Cyril Ramaphosa will have to tread carefully to fix a crisis exacerbated by wastage in a Zuma era when tax collections reached a peak of R1-trillion — much of it splurged on personal wants rather than focusing on key issues now needing funding, such as health (NHI), Eskom’s woes, housing and other infrastructural upgrades.

A weary taxpayer will have to cough up to redress the gaps left by the inglorious Zuma era.

AR Modak
Robertsham

