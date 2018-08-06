LETTER: Money-grubbing Telkom

I have been trying to cancel my Telkom account for the past six months. I have sent letters and phoned the call centre, yet nothing happens. It keeps invoicing and taking the money by stop order. I cannot cancel the stop order, so I have to keep reversing it each month. I believe there are many people in this predicament.

We are doing this despite the inconvenience, and the danger of getting a bad credit report.

The administration seems to have collapsed, or perhaps it is refusing to cancel accounts to keep its income stream artificially high?

Rob Tiffin

Tokai