Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Money-grubbing Telkom

06 August 2018 - 05:02
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

I have been trying to cancel my Telkom account for the past six months. I have sent letters and phoned the call centre, yet nothing happens. It keeps invoicing and taking the money by stop order. I cannot cancel the stop order, so I have to keep reversing it each month. I believe there are many people in this predicament.

We are doing this despite the inconvenience, and the danger of getting a bad credit report.

The administration seems to have collapsed, or perhaps it is refusing to cancel accounts to keep its income stream artificially high?

Rob Tiffin
Tokai

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
B-BBEE proves that when one black person ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Once again, why are looters not in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
How focusing on affordable resale can transform ...
Opinion
4.
Yes, but what does Ramaphosa’s land announcement ...
Opinion
5.
Economic stagnation and inequality writ large in ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.