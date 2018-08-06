LETTER: Money-grubbing Telkom

I have been trying to cancel my Telkom account for the past six months. I have sent letters and phoned the call centre, yet nothing happens. It keeps invoicing and taking the money by stop order. I cannot cancel the stop order, so I have to keep reversing it each month. I believe there are many people in this predicament.
We are doing this despite the inconvenience, and the danger of getting a bad credit report.
The administration seems to have collapsed, or perhaps it is refusing to cancel accounts to keep its income stream artificially high?
Rob Tiffin
Tokai
Please sign in or register to comment.