LETTER: Land delays worsen crisis

We are now confronted by the legacies of both the National Party and the ANC, the central issue being the huge and increasing gap between rich and poor, a basic socioeconomic problem that developed into a sociopolitical problem.

This gap is no longer based on colour alone, but populists play that card. The Zuma era worsened the situation. President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot ignore the Zuma legacy, especially given the political games played by the EFF and Afriforum around land reform. The delays in implementation of land reform are contributing to the current crisis.

A constitution is only as good as those managing its implementation. The current constitution allows for land reform and I am not concerned about the envisaged changes, since there will still be checks and balances and legal processes. The central question is whether the ANC will return to the road envisaged by its founding fathers. I believe Ramaphosa will be able to turn the ship around. Should he be sidelined by the Zuma faction, the ANC will surely split and new moderate alliances will be formed.

We have to look at the totality of the SA situation within the broader context of world politics. We must choose an overall direction. We have to be prepared for a period of relative instability, especially in view of the 2019 election.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

