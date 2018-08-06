LETTER: Epic crisis hits the Vaal

A crisis of epic proportions has hit the Vaal, the main river that serves millions of people in SA, which is constantly contaminated by raw sewage flushed/dumped into the river as pumping stations are in a shocking state and cannot cope.

The council concerned has been placed under administration as it has buckled under the pressure. Yet both central and provincial governments seem content with the status quo. The area should be declared a disaster area so that long overdue, now urgent, repairs can be fast-tracked.

This diabolical, unhealthy, waterborne disease monster must be brought speedily and effectively under control. No wonder citizens living in that neck of the woods are so fed up.

Pierre de Robillard

Via-e-mail