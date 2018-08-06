LETTER: Cut red tape to increase jobs

Cape Town and Johannesburg have bucked the trend of enormous job losses in SA (Employment on the rise in Cape Town, August 3). It should be noted that both these jurisdictions have looked at job creation on a lateral basis and are trying their utmost to reduce red tape and investment negativity in these two cities. The creation of this enabling environment is the only answer to a turnaround in the employment sector.

It is clear that the national government and the labour law have created an environment in the rest of SA that is negative and destructive. We are now in a situation in SA where we have more than 55% unemployment in the youth sector. This is disastrous and will take many years to turn around. The turnaround cannot take place under the current political regime.

Michael Bagraim

MP DA labour spokesman