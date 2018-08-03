LETTER: China has answer to crime

According to media reports, two deputy mayors were recently executed for bribery and corruption in two provinces in eastern China.

The criminality related to property transactions totalling $22m.

Imagine if the same laws were enforced in SA — the ANC would lose many cadres and officials to this type of punishment.

How invigorating it is to learn how the Chinese deal with villainous officials tasked with fiduciary duties, especially since our government has now borrowed millions of dollars from China, and repayment is not an option.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff