LETTER: ANC puts community first

Paul Vorster, (ANC pussyfooting around Zuma, August 1) is basing his approach on the protestant ethics of Max Weber. This calls for individual honesty, integrity, personal accountability and a culture of saving over consumption.

In Africa the overriding philosophy is one of communitarianism. This view puts the community over the individual. It calls for unity and loyalty to the collective. This is precisely the approach of the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa. The Ethics Institute cannot force their view on other cultures.

John Weinkove

Craighall