LETTER: People offered free lunch

The ANC has a proven track record as a corrupt gang of thieves. More evidence of rampant stealing of the national wallet surfaces every day. And the EFF are thieves waiting in the wings.

So where do we as a nation go from here? The ground rules are changed in an instant to pacify the political need of the moment, and nothing is certain. Uncertainty kills investment, and through it the prospect of economic growth.

Property rights are a mere throwaway line for a political strategy that falsely promises economic advantage for all. It is basic human instinct for people to desire something for nothing, and all and sundry are now being encouraged to stand in the queue for a free lunch.

Farming is a complicated business and statistics show that only about one in 10 succeeds as a commercial farmer in the long run. If the ANC wishes to play it along these lines, the court challenges are going to occupy their collective minds for many years to come, as well as the prospect of multiple farming failures in between.

The ANC’s track record does not suggest that land will be put to proper and productive use. Corruption and incompetence have been the hallmarks of the land reform process all along. The wrecking of an already wounded economy is certain to continue despite promises of large foreign investments waiting in the wings.

My advice to investors would be to remain extremely wary of participating in an exercise that amounts to feeding the corrupt few. Perhaps a prayer for rain would be more appropriate. Or a cold shower as a wake-up call.

AR Viljoen

Elgin