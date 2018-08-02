Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jobs report the real shock

02 August 2018 - 05:02
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
What was the purpose of the land expropriation hearings held across the country, let alone the nearly 800,000 submissions made to date? Why keep up appearances if the ANC has already decided to change the Constitution?

I believe President Cyril Ramaphosa just wanted to divert attention away from the terrible unemployment rate that was released on the same day.

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee is currently in the Western Cape, the last province it intends to visit before sorting through the various views on the issue. So the public hearings have just been a waste of time and money? A rubber stamp?

You can have economic growth, or you can have land expropriation without compensation, but you can’t have both in SA.

Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East

