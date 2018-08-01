LETTER: Silence of the bankers

Nightly television reports feature "little old men or women" bewailing the fact that their benign government has not given them land. One cannot help but sympathise with such pleas.

However, the fact remains that SA is only so big: it contains only so many hectares and, in addition, many of the hectares are not suitable for occupation by humans.

About 40 years ago the then leader of our now "BFF", China, issued a little red book, whereafter China was subjected to a "cultural revolution" embracing one-child families, a one-party state, an enormous rearmament programme and so on. About 20 years ago the then leader of the ANC regime issued thousands of little white books, whereafter SA was subjected to a "cultural revolution" centred on stringent antibusiness labour laws applied in the factories decimated by a misplaced free-trade policy.

The activists, always evidence of a little learning being dangerous, hitched onto the little white book and claimed that "everyone has the right to have free healthcare services, sufficient food and water and social security" and have stimulated the "sans-culottes" to an orgy of destruction in the name of service delivery protests. Now section 25 of the little white book is receiving attention and the activists have deflected the attention from property to land.

Current figures, which change daily, are that there is about R921bn loaned and secured by mortgages against residential property, and a further R274bn loaned and secured by mortgages over commercial property, all registered in the deeds offices.

This raises two interesting possibilities: if expropriation without compensation is introduced, surely the little white book requires that because everyone is equal before the law, all immovable property, residential or commercial, secured by those mortgage bonds should be expropriated without compensation simultaneously. If not simultaneously, then certain mortgagors and mortgagees are being favoured, which is challengeable in the Constitutional Court.

Second, why are the financial houses that hold the mortgages so silent in the face of a very real threat to the banking industry, and hence the economy of SA?

Errol Callaghan

Kenilworth