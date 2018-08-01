LETTER: No lessons here, China

The ANC acknowledges it has a problem, but its response is to change electoral tactics, not its disastrous policies. To this end it is sending 300 cadres to be trained in communication by China, which had ANC spokesman Pule Mabe spluttering his way through an eNCA interview trying to explain what a political party in a constitutional democracy could learn from an authoritarian one-party state.

His answer was "discipline", and the non sequitur that "when the Chinese want a new airport it goes up fast".

The ANC could save the cost of sending its trainees to learn that: (1) discipline within party ranks, public employees or the general population is easy to achieve when the alternative is firm, decisive punishment (to be polite) without due process; and (2) airports can be built quickly when there are no unions or messy public participation to obstruct it.

Also, that it is pretty essential that the public employees who run the state are technically qualified and competent, come to work on time every day, don’t eat greasy chips at their desks and don’t trash the streets when they protest.

What they could learn, however, is how their "disciplined" authorities would handle strikes at the state electricity supplier, roving gangs of taxi drivers killing each other and whoever gets in the way, and perpetrators of blatant theft from the state, other than letting them resign with their ill-gotten gains after dragging out their arrogant denials for as long as possible.

The ANC really is clueless.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town