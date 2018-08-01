LETTER: Mark Barnes no boss of letters

Mark Barnes signs his weekly columns as CEO of the South African Post Office. Why does he do that? Does the post office still exist?

There’s absolutely no coverage in the newspaper that prints his columns about said, or should I say sad, institution. Nothing. Zilch.

When I go to check my postbox it’s also empty, not that I expect much. Could the post office also be on strike? Who knows?

Instead of provoking us once a week, Barnes should rather sign them in the name of one of the many other directorships he holds. Or not use a job title at all.

Dr Christian Naegele

Craighall Park