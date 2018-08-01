LETTER: Khan’s new ball game

With leadership qualities apparent when he led his national team to its first one-day international cricket World Cup triumph in 1992, Imran Khan was a civilian among the many generals who stood for election, a choice that found favour in a country racked by violence and terror.

English educated with a penchant for beautiful women and once dubbed cricket’s first pin-up boy with looks that drew him to cult status, Khan decided a new ball game was required in his chequered life.

Corruption in a country that saw very little civilian rule, and donning a surname that harks back to the era of the army Khans (Yahya and Ayub), Pakistan’s former cricket captain will have to play another captain’s role — that of steering his nation out of the religious quagmire it is mired in, between Shia and Sunni on one hand and its anti-Christian attitudes towards that minority.

Khan will have to implement sweeping changes in Pakistan, which has a shaky tax base and is ruled by "zamindars" (land barons), if he wants the country to become a formidable player in this volatile region. He should start by focusing on the fractured relationship with India and finding a quick solution to the Kashmiri crisis.

AR Modak

Robertsham