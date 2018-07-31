Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outrageous argument

31 July 2018 - 05:00
Jacob Zuma. Picture: 123RF
The French government still has a 31.3% shareholding in Thales, previously known as Thomson CSF, and when the arms deal was being negotiated during the 1990s was its sole shareholder. Thales’s former lawyer in SA, Ajay Sooklal, testified during the Peoples’ Tribunal on Economic Crimes in February 2018 that he twice accompanied Jacob Zuma to the Elysee Palace in Paris, where presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicholas Sarkozy colluded in paying bribes to Zuma to squelch investigations into the arms deal.

Sooklal also informed the tribunal that when Zuma appointed the Seriti commission of inquiry he told Sooklal not to tell the commission that the French had been paying him bribes until 2009.

That advocate Anton Katz, representing Thales, now claims that the company cannot receive a fair trial in SA because of the lapse of time is outrageous. Such claims not only make a mockery of SA’s Constitution but also its requirement that all constitutional obligations must be performed diligently and without delay. That it is 20 years since allegations that the French, British, German and Swedish governments bribed the ANC does not alter the reality that the arms deal was fraud, and that there is no prescription on fraud.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Via e-mail

