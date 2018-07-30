Opinion / Letters

LETTER: When by-laws are ignored

30 July 2018 - 05:02
A vendor in Soweto. Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA/ ? BUSINESS DAY
John Kane Berman has obviously not been to Adderley Street recently (Stop eviction of vendors, July 25). Cape Town’s once proud main thoroughfare is so clogged with stalls it is difficult to negotiate. Nearby Greenmarket Square and St Georges Mall are pedestrianised and ideal for informal trading. However, in SA a right given to one is given to all — also known as a free for all. The taxi industry must be the best example.

I would recommend that Kane Berman take a walking tour of Bangkok, or Johannesburg’s Joubert Park if more convenient, to see what happens when basic municipal laws are abandoned for political correctness.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.