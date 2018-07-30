LETTER: Whacky idea of justice

Jacob Zuma’s lament that "justice delayed is justice denied" is as absurd as is his legal team’s request for a postponement to prepare an application for a stay of prosecution.

Moreover, the application purportedly will be based on political interference as well as the uncertainty over the payment of his legal fees by the state.

How asinine, given the fact that he obtained a R7-million bond on his Nkandla homestead and that he receives a handsome pension from the state coffers.

The fact of the matter is that these farcical stratagems to delay justice, are nothing less than attempts to impugn our justice system and furthermore, it is an indication by Zuma of a clear lack of remorse.

My opinion is that ultimately, that is how the courts will view these actions.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff