LETTER: Intentions can change

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile reassured the Cape Town Press Club that the ANC has no intention of coming "to the suburbs and take people’s houses". Asked whether the ANC would target white-owned farms, he said "no".

The problem is two-fold: expressing your intention is one thing and being legally entitled to do something are different. If the ANC believes it needs to bolster its voter support by doing what it is legally entitled to do, its intentions will change.

Second, given the mendacity that has been the hallmark of ANC governance over the past 10 years, characterised by corruption and theft, what the ANC says it means is worth nothing. The scale of state capture of the South African Social Security Agency, a lifeline to the poor, confirms a level of obscenity decent folk can’t get their heads around.

Mashatile acknowledged something we’ve assumed: President Cyril Ramaphosa has implied, not stated, that "our people" means black Africans. Mashatile would probably argue that it only relates to the land question. Well, whites know they will not be beneficiaries of the land redistribution programme, but does Ramaphosa include coloureds and Indians? "Our people" suggests not.

"When I was MEC in the Gauteng legislature, people were saying: ’Don’t worry about RDP houses. Just give us land. We will build our own houses. Give us title deeds so we have security and we will go to [the bank[ and raise money against our assets,’" says Mashatile.

So the people just wanted "site and services" and title, and Mashatile couldn’t give it to them. The ANC knew better than the people themselves and didn’t trust them to look after themselves. What a sad indictment!

SC Weiss

Parktown North