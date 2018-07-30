LETTER: Good people in all parties

While I agree with some of the sentiments expressed by Cliff Buchler, I do not agree with his viewpoints that we need a new party, or that no present or past politicians should be included in the line-up (Time is ripe for new party, July 26).

There are still exceptional people in all the parties, across the political spectrum. Take Bantu Holomisa; he has also done a lot to keep the opposition coalitions together. He is upright, honest, has integrity and already walked out of the ANC when Mandela was president, partly because of the bribery and corruption way back when the Matanzimas and Stella Sigcau took bribes from Sol Kerzner.

Let all those who share decent values band together in support and rid our beautiful country of all those who are in positions they abuse and that threaten our democracy at every turn, clogging the justice system with litigation ad infinitum.

Coalition politics is here to stay and is the best way forward for SA.

Pierre de Robillard

Via-e-mail