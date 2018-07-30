LETTER: Change view of state role

No matter who the president of the country is, we will witness a continual worsening of the problems described by Peter Bruce in his column unless we change both how we view the state’s role in our lives, and dramatically shrink the power it has over every aspect of our lives (Can Cyril Ramaphosa lead us out of this mess? July 25).

The greatest example is the nation’s burgeoning debt; we demand that people have a right to every conceivable service, then when the state needs to spend more to provide all these services, we stand aghast at the spending.

Whenever we talk about the Constitution, and the role(s) it entails for the government to play, we talk through the prism of what people need from the government. We do not talk about individual rights; we only talk about people in the context of which racial or class group they may be a part. When someone creates wealth we demonise them, we focus on inequality as though we think one person making wealth means that he took it from someone else. Everything is a zero-sum game, and then when we witness social strife and unrest as a result of telling one group they are worse off because of the success of another group, we sit back and wring our hands.

Instead of cutting away regulations that make it difficult for people to obtain jobs we engage in destructive rhetoric such as expropriation without compensation. We only worry about the form a regulation takes, not whether that regulation, and the imposed control by the state, is actually moral. Results flow from fundamental principles.

As long as the state, not the individual, is our focus, we will see the same dire results.

Christo Hattingh

Randburg