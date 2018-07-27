LETTER: SA needs Brics safeguards

The commitment made by Brics member states to promote the free flow of trade between the countries is encouraging, but there should be safeguards for small businesses against competition from far larger economies.

While investment and increased trade are often harbingers of improved economic activity, developing countries must always consider the fine print (the terms of trade and investment agreements).

With SA being the smallest member of the Brics bloc, local businesses could face heightened competition from bigger players such as India and China that have more advanced manufacturing bases and greater resources at their disposal.

Although there is a chance of these businesses benefiting from the easing of export regulations and intra-Brics trade, a torrent of imported goods could destroy start-ups that need support in their early stages.

The near eradication of SA’s textile industry by cheaper Chinese imports is a case in point.

Brics countries should help SA develop its small businesses while simultaneously investing in the country and discouraging protectionist tendencies from its member states.

This will ensure that jobs are protected and that SA adds value to the bloc. This, at the end of the day, is not just for the prosperity of SA but of Brics members overall.

After all, what type of a member would SA be if it does not have a growing economy and market to do business with?

SA has traditionally exported primary goods to the Brics countries, whereas many other trading blocs such as the EU provide more opportunities for SA to export goods where value has been added.

Local businesses will require an enabling environment to thrive and to be able to compete with their Brics counterparts.

We can only hope that some form of protection for start-ups was one of the considerations in the deals made so far.

Ofentse Mboweni

Cape Town