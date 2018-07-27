LETTER: Real effect of labour ruling

The Constitutional Court judgment confirming that any employee placed by a labour broker with a client for more than three months becomes the sole employee of the client is far-reaching.

I recently dealt with a case where a labour broker had placed employees at a client for many years and paid their salaries, UIF and any other payments that had to be legally done on behalf of the employees. In terms of the Labour Appeal Court judgment that prevailed at the time, these employees were deemed to be employees of the client and not the labour broker, as has now been confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

Unfortunately, the client went insolvent, creating a real problem for the employees. All of the employees lost their jobs and had no claim against the labour broker. The second problem was that the Department of Labour only had records of the labour broker paying over the UIF, but the labour broker could not complete the UIF form because it was not the employer. This led to months of to-ing and fro-ing with the department and much hardship for the employees.

Under the previous interpretation of the law the employees would have had a claim against both the labour broker and the client. This would have meant that they retained their jobs and had to be placed elsewhere. On many occasions one is forced to state "the law is an ass", and this is unfortunately one of them.

Michael Bagraim

Via e-mail