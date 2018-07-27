LETTER: Rate hike theory is flawed

Fanie Brink is right that there is a flaw in the interest rate and inflation theory (Rates fallacy perpetuated, July 25), but perhaps not in the way he means. The standard theory is that when demand exceeds supply, producers naturally increase prices to take advantage of the situation and can easily pass on input costs such as labour.

By raising interest rates, demand is damped and producers are forced to compete for a slice of a smaller pie with lower prices, and to resist wage and raw material increases that cannot be passed on. Hence, inflation is theoretically contained.

However this works (or may work) only in the case of pull, or demand, inflation. Inflation in SA is not caused by demand but by administered price increases (such as for fuel, electricity and tax), the unnatural inability to resist inflationary wage demands amid high unemployment, and forex-related import costs. Increasing interest rates to combat this push inflation is illogical as it adds to an inflationary spiral and is thus counterproductive.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town