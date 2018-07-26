Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Retrench Eskom workers

26 July 2018 - 05:04

It is all very well for the unions to state that the dismal financial performance of Eskom had nothing to do with ordinary workers, but what they are not putting into their thought processes is the fact that Eskom is grossly overstaffed (Eskom and unions headed for clash again, July 24). In fact, the World Bank says it is almost 60% overstaffed.

The reality is that Eskom should embark on mass retrenchments to correct this very serious imbalance of staffing.

Michael Bagraim
MP DA labour spokesman

