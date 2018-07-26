LETTER: Proteas defence baffling

Neil Manthorp is no doubt a knowledgeable and respected cricket writer, albeit with one significant perplexity. It appears that when he elected to enter the field of sports journalism he did himself a disservice by not rather following a career in law.

Since I can remember, he has acted as senior counsel for the defence in his columns and contributions, especially regarding the poor conduct and performances of our national cricket team. He underlined this with his latest column, in which he explained the hapless performance against Sri Lanka of our recently high-riding and exalted Proteas (Cricket is also about players’ aspirations, believe it or not, July 24).

He asserts that we would be misguided in expecting players to perform for their country, in light of the more important matter of creating a financial security blanket for themselves and their families.

The latter should be denied no one, but if it leads to the erosion of national pride and application, such as we have seen in Sri Lanka, a verdict of guilty as charged should be returned.

I believe that in his quest to be the publicist for every Proteas captain and player, Manthorp has lost significant perspective of what world-class consistency and superiority entails.

It is sad that his obsession with defending the guilty is robbing the reader of a more realistic and meaningful analysis of the sport. It is even more unfortunate that this country is now immersed in a culture of "defence of the indefensible" — from sport and business to politics.

Deon Crafford

Pretoria