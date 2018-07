Welcome to the real world, Maxhobayakauleza Ngamlana (Finding funding is tough, July 24). As a white I also found it tough. You have to put skin in the game and show some results before you can expect anyone else to back you.

Unless, of course, you are that weapon of mass economic destruction, the deployed ANC cadre, and the public purse is open for you to plunder.

John du Plessis

Sandton