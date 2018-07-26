LETTER: Confusion all around SA

These are confusing times. Nothing is what it seems. Living in the age of Donald Trump is hard. It is even worse for people like me who rely on the fourth estate for clarity.

First the random bombs that keep popping up in Durban. You get the impression they are not meant to explode but to be discovered. What is the story there? Who is behind the planting of these bombs? To send what message? We know Isis is alive and well in SA, but this is not their style.

I don’t expect our intelligence agencies to solve it. They can’t even connect the dots in the cash-in-transit heists.

Then there are the KwaZulu-Natal killings. Eleven people assassinated in less than an hour. That is not a taxi war. Something else is going on here. All these killings and cash heists give an impression of a government that has lost control. You start to feel the Ramaphosa government is out of its depth.

Who wants me to think this way? Is that the aim behind all the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and the high crime rate? Who is benefiting from this mayhem? The criminals are pawns in the bigger scheme of things.

Lastly, there are the personal attacks on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Initially they were disguised as being anti-Indian, but it is clear now that they are directed at the minister and that it has something to do with his current portfolio. What is it that people are scared he will uncover?

Now more than ever we need brave journalists who can remove the Trump cataracts in our eyes.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail