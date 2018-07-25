LETTER: Rates fallacy perpetuated

Your article (What to look out for this week for clues to SA’s economic health, July 23) states: "If inflation accelerates too quickly, the Bank may be forced to raise interest rates, dealing a blow to the already struggling economy." This is the single biggest delusion in the whole of economic science, because the inflation rate is determined by the supply and demand in the economy and not by interest rates.

Economic growth is driven and created all over the world by the profit motive, which means it is totally dependent on the profitability of the economy. Interest rates have a very insignificant influence on profitability because this is determined by the changes in the price ratio between the inputs and outputs used and delivered by the economy and the efficiency of the production, manufacturing and delivery processes of goods and services.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville