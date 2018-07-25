Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brics Summit needs to confirm visa-free for member nations

SA’s international tourism comes from Europe and North Africa almost exclusively, working with our Brics partners would change that, and improve the numbers

25 July 2018 - 18:10
The flags of Brics nations India, Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. Picture: AFP
The Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) Summit hosted in Johannesburg is an opportunity for SA to grow its global share trade by using tourism. I hope that at the conclusion of the summit, SA will have signed visa free travel for its Brics partners.

Brics countries are experiencing rapid economic growth and wealth, which usually translates into a desire to consume tourism as part of the habit of holidays.

The latest StatsSA results for tourism and migration, noted that international tourism arrivals to SA have decreased by 3.7%. Brics countries must be targeted to improve the number of international tourists that arrive in SA, to use tourism as the new gold to drive our economy.

More than 70% of international tourism arrivals come from Europe (47.3%) and North Africa (23.4%), reflecting an over-concentration. This is of concern and SA needs to diversify its international tourism arrivals. During the global recession, there was a decline of tourist arrivals from Europe and North America, while countries in the Far East and South America increased.

To promote tourism trade between the Brics partners, visa-free travel is a prerequisite. SA is the trade stepchild when compared to the other Brics countries, as SA imports more than it exports to these countries.

Tourism, which is located in the services sector, is an export service consumed at the destination area and is SA’s avenue to promote exports to the Brics countries.

The three main issues that limit tourism’s growth in SA are:

1. Visa regulations.

2. Aviation policy and aviation infrastructure (there is one international airport in Gauteng, whereas Lanseria Airport gets regional flights and Wonderboom National Airport is a white elephant).

3. A perception of high levels of crime.

Unathi Sonwabile Henama

Lecturer: Department of Tourism Management

Tshwane University of Technology

