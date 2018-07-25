LETTER: A self-centred agenda

Robert Stone missed the point in his letter (Tackle education and land, July 23). He is talking of economic growth, but this is not on the agenda of the South African revolution. While the French called for liberty, equality and fraternity, the South Africans cry: "It is our turn to eat." They will even burn down the kitchen in their struggle.

Economic growth requires saving and investment in all those things Stone mentions, such as education and land. The Chinese will confirm the cost to the poor of their growth. Our history precludes this path and the talk of the National Development Plan is meaningless.

As Mathews Phosa once said: "What do you expect me to drive? A Jetta?"

John Weinkove

Craighall