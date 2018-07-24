Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jonny Steinberg’s logic is scary

24 July 2018 - 05:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Jonny Steinberg’s argument in his most recent column was so unbelievable that I had to reread it a few times (Mistake to accuse Ramaphosa of being soft on the king, July 29). Following his argument, one would only have to threaten sufficient carnage to achieve a political aim — like keeping the population of KwaZulu-Natal in a quasi-feudal relationship; shoot, stab, murder your way to success. Our president, after years of careful silence about state capture, is bound to remain silent and Steinberg will surely come up with a good excuse.

FJ Muller
Brackendowns

