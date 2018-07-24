LETTER: It costs nothing to be kind

Scans show that part of the brain lights up when we do a kind act. We often experience a sense of euphoria when doing so. Usually, these things don’t cost us anything. All the world’s religions are united in emphasising the importance and spiritual power of being charitable. The Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism) tells us that every time we do a kind act an extremely beautiful angel is created.

Unfortunately, when we experience hardships we can become hardened and lose our capacity to empathise with other people. Fortunately, others gain an enhanced ability to empathise as a result of suffering.

In this country there are extremely high levels of poverty, with unemployment at about 26%. Many have given up looking for work. Some have resorted to crime to fill their stomachs.

Others, who are unwilling to rob and steal, have resorted to washing windows at traffic lights. Before sitting in judgment and condemning these poor souls, remember that they are not doing this for fun. They know that what they are doing is unpopular but are still attempting to offer a service. It cannot be easy to stand all day, in all weather conditions, while dodging vehicles in an attempt to eke out a living.

Martin Zagnoev

Sunningdale Ridge