LETTER: ANC should use Panyaza Lesufi’s skills well as elections approach

The elevation of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the position of deputy chair of the ANC in Gauteng is an indication that the people of the province, particularly members of the ANC who voted at the conference, want exemplary leaders in the organisation. I argue that Lesufi is an embodiment of servant leadership.

With the existing snowballing threat against the ANC in the forthcoming elections of 2019, the organisation clearly requires people of Lesufi’s quality to be on the ground and engage with the masses if it is to meaningfully change perceptions and attitudes of voters.

It would be foolhardy for anyone to suggest there is no threat facing the ANC at all. The results of the previous local government elections, where two key metros were lost and one governed through the mercy of others, is a clear indication that the organisation is susceptible. There was a significant drop, as well, during the national elections of 2014 in which the ANC received less than 54% [of the votes]. All these factors combined put the ANC in a very perilous position approaching the 2019 elections and cannot be ignored.

It is common cause that the team assembled by premier David Makhura in government after he was appointed to the position worked tirelessly to reverse the damage caused by, among other things, e-tolls and the perceived alienation of the middle-class, and so on.

Delegates at the Gauteng conference also expressed themselves emphatically on the issue of the e-tolls and resolved that they must go. Voters will be cautious of this kind of talk as it has been heard before; however, it is up to the newly elected leadership to start in earnest to engage national government to find a quicker way of relieving motorists from this burden.

What is done in the next few months on this issue may serve as an indication that the ANC in Gauteng is not all talk but decisive and action driven.

With the likes of Lesufi occupying such an important position, it is expected that he will use his strong, servant leadership attributes to change the landscape and fortunes for the ANC. His delivery track record in government as MEC makes him appeal easily to the masses. He has demonstrated, over time, that he has foresight, which is a strong characteristic for leaders as it enables them to draw on lessons from the past and understand the realities of the future, and appreciate the consequences of certain decisions. A clear case in point is his consistent argument on how the former ANC Youth League president Julius Malema was treated by the ANC.

Phaladi Seakgwe

Tshwane