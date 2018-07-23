Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA’s nosedive continues

23 July 2018 - 05:02
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bronwyn Nortje got the obvious about right in her column (From playbook to playlist, SAA will struggle to stay in the game, July 19). It is, however, a pity SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana will probably not read the column given that he is making his way back from the Farnborough Air Show after being feted by manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. They have a keen eye for the gullible and will be whispering in his ear that SAA’s future lies in a fleet of new aircraft.

It is a pity Jarana could not resist the folly of his predecessors and is attending all manner of meaningless conferences. Erik Venter also got it about right: there is simply no institutional memory left at SAA, and those who are left do not know what they do not know. Leon Louw can rest easy; his money is safe. Taxpayers can’t say the same.

John Fairwell
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
2.
RON DERBY: Can Ian Moir survive the ‘seven-year ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Eskom trips up Cyril
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ANC sells hope to the voters and ignores reality ...
Opinion
5.
ANDILE KHUMALO: Capitalism needs to find its ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.