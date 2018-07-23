LETTER: SAA’s nosedive continues

Bronwyn Nortje got the obvious about right in her column (From playbook to playlist, SAA will struggle to stay in the game, July 19). It is, however, a pity SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana will probably not read the column given that he is making his way back from the Farnborough Air Show after being feted by manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. They have a keen eye for the gullible and will be whispering in his ear that SAA’s future lies in a fleet of new aircraft.

It is a pity Jarana could not resist the folly of his predecessors and is attending all manner of meaningless conferences. Erik Venter also got it about right: there is simply no institutional memory left at SAA, and those who are left do not know what they do not know. Leon Louw can rest easy; his money is safe. Taxpayers can’t say the same.

John Fairwell

Via e-mail