LETTER: Obama pushback warning

The reactions from certain quarters to Barack Obama’s tribute to Nelson Mandela confirms his warning that the journey on which Madiba set out has not been completed yet.

Mandela and Obama caused seismic shifts in the sociopolitical sphere when they became the first black presidents of their respective countries.

Obama referred to the pushback against the new sociopolitical dispensation set in motion by Madiba’s example, of which his own presidency was a further example.

Mandela was well aware of this danger and warned against complacency and taking freedom and equal opportunities for granted.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag