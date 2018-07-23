LETTER: Not really a good surplus

It is very good news for consumers that "SA’s maize supplies could reach 16.7-million tonnes", but it is devastating to the financial survival of commercial and small subsistence maize producers, mainly because surplus production with the inevitable accompanying low maize prices is not profitable and therefore not sustainable (Bumper maize crop helps bring some relief to consumers, July 19). The ANC must take note that there will never be so many tonnes of maize in SA available if commercial farmland is expropriated and handed out to small black subsistence farmers.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville