LETTER: Cousins with differences

If you define race as an inability to interbreed and no common ancestry, then there is indeed no such thing as race. The term itself has evolved over time. Prior to the 1950s if you were talking about a race war in SA you would have been talking about the conflict between the English and the Afrikaner. So you must define your terms.

However, if you define it as a common ancestry, an extended family having common evolutionary pathways but separate from other groups, then there are indeed different races.

People underestimate how quickly groups can change. There is the case of the silver foxes that were bred from being wild to total docility in under 30 generations.

We humans are indeed all cousins with common ancestors, but that ignores the wonderful diversity that exists at the same time.

John Taylor

Via e-mail