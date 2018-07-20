LETTER: Little time for Ramaphosa

I disagree with Dawie Jacobs on many points, as some are hyperbole or thumb-sucking, without producing any concrete evidence (Hysteria is not helping SA, July 18). So I will stick to the economy, a subject I studied and understand.

In Economics 101 you learn that if you take a company that is doing well and run it into the ground, as former president Jacob Zuma did to SA Inc, it takes at least twice the time it took to destroy it, to turn it around.

Do our esteemed President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacobs understand that they don’t have another 16 years to "turn the ship around" and that the president must immediately start cracking the whip and stop dilly-dallying? He must put SA first and get rid of the crooks, looters and thieves.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston