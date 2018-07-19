LETTER: We don’t need talk shops

Paul Browning rightly questions the value of Bus Rapid Transport systems (City transport strategies need to integrate minibus taxis, July 16). Ironically, in the same edition of Business Day the City of Johannesburg requested tenders for a further 141 buses to expand the BRT system.

Sadly, this disconnect won’t be solved by hoping that conferences and workshops be held "to consider the ongoing role of the minibus taxi". Some years back Gauteng produced a 25-year transport plan that was supposed to sort these issues out. Why has this plan been shelved?

Browning quotes our long-serving provincial transport MEC, Ismail Vadi, as saying that "the low ridership [on BRT] must be attended to as a matter of urgency". But what has Vadi’s department actually done about this during his long tenure?

We don’t need workshops — we need to put people in jail for trading in insolvent circumstances and for conflicts of interest. We need to fire people for mismanagement and incompetence in public transport.

As a start, how about transferring Vadi to another department?

Vaughan Mostert

Johannesburg