How appropriate it was for the Third Umpire of July 18 to declare Russian President Vladimir Putin the winner in his interaction with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki. A picture, they say, says more than a thousand words.

The photo of Putin handing Trump a soccer ball said it all: "Here’s a ball, little boy — go play with it." The tragedy is Trump is not sharp enough to understand that he is being treated like the fool he is.

AJ Konigkramer

Durban