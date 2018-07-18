LETTER: SA can learn from Cuba

It seems there is something we can learn from Cuba. Within a few weeks the 100% socialist country will have a new constitution that makes provision for private property rights!

Why? Well even the Cubans have come round to understanding that if they want investment in their island, the investors will require secure property rights. It’s a giant leap forward for the country and they are taking it, while our government wants to undermine property rights.

Please "President Ramaphosa, listen to the Cubans. They have learned the hard way.

Janine Myburgh

President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry