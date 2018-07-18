Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA can learn from Cuba

18 July 2018 - 06:21
Havana, Cuba. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI
Havana, Cuba. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI
Image:

It seems there is something we can learn from Cuba. Within a few weeks the 100% socialist country will have a new constitution that makes provision for private property rights!

Why? Well even the Cubans have come round to understanding that if they want investment in their island, the investors will require secure property rights. It’s a giant leap forward for the country and they are taking it, while our government wants to undermine property rights.

Please "President Ramaphosa, listen to the Cubans. They have learned the hard way.

Janine Myburgh
President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Netflix has failed its faithful
Opinion
3.
MARK BARNES: Unpopular choices await in bid to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: The wrong land debate
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ipsos and the media have ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.