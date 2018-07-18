Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gwede Mantashe’s suggestion is nonsensical

18 July 2018 - 06:21
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

Gwede Mantashe suggests that small mining companies can take over shafts that are put on care and maintenance. He says they have smaller overheads and can thus mine the shafts profitably.

This idea is problematic and hides the fact that mining requires very large amounts of mostly foreign capital to remain in business.

Mantashe’s idea rejects the concept of economies of scale. It suggests that when a large mining company buys another company, the owners are contemplating lower profits for the sake of having a larger company.

Sibanye-Stillwater is obviously constantly reducing its profits by buying other platinum producers. This is nonsensical.

The labour laws on their own require a large department of human resources. The safety requirements are onerous and require the education of operators.

Social responsibility requirements, especially for mining companies, need a department of their own. The need for a rehabilitation fund, maintaining it and then spending it are not for the faint hearted.

With his experience in the mining industry, Mantashe must know all this.

John Weinkove
Craighall

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Netflix has failed its faithful
Opinion
3.
MARK BARNES: Unpopular choices await in bid to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: The wrong land debate
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ipsos and the media have ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.