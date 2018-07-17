LETTER: Red right is dead wrong

The demand by the South African Communist Party (SACP) to have an equal role in government appointments is a travesty of democracy. The party has never contested an election. Its scrapheap of history policies have actually held back a great deal of development in our country. For communists to talk about accountability is absurd, as they account to nobody.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC leadership should exclude all members of the SACP from his Cabinet and other democratic positions if they hold them simply as representatives of an unelected political unit. Removing the communists from his Cabinet was one of the few rational things past president Jacob Zuma did for the good of the country.

The SACP must form a proper political party and contest the next election if it wishes to have a say in the affairs of our country.

Robert Stone

Linden