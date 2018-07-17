LETTER: All humans are racist

We need to accept the reality that Julius Malema’s claim that most Indians are racist is completely true. It is equally true that most whites are racist, most blacks are racist and most coloureds are racist. It is a quality of the human race that most people privately consider their kind to be superior to any other kind, and they will discriminate against those who are different.

We should come to terms with the fact that our race places us in a particular group, and that our group will always in some way or another be in competition with other groups. As a society, we must just continue focusing our efforts on making the playing fields as level as possible, so that the group you happen to be in is not unfairly treated.

We should celebrate that in SA today most whites no longer unjustifiably feel superior, and most blacks no longer unjustifiably feel inferior. But first and foremost let’s be grateful that we managed to diverge from a decade-long path towards failure.

Les Caroto

Roodepoort