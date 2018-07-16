LETTER: Put press on post office

A parcel addressed to me from the US arrived in SA on May 26 but my local post office has no idea where it is and can give me no explanation as to what has happened to it. In addition, I have received only one Time Magazine in the last two months. I e-mailed Mark Barnes, who so cavalierly invited another reader to send him the tracking numbers so he could look for that parcel. But, of course, I have had no reply.

There is clearly some major issue regarding the nondelivery of mail. I strongly echo V Korinek’s comments about Business Day’s apparent apathy in investigating the collapse of Sapo. You have published so many letters concerning this issue — do you not feel you have some professional responsibility to your readers and to the country at large to report on what is becoming a burning issue for many people?

We all expect more from Mark Barnes but we also expect more from Business Day.

Louise Temkin

Via e-mail