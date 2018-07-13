LETTER: Talk to us, Mark Barnes

For weeks now I’ve been reading about the effect of the pathetic state of our Post Office and about the attributes of Mr Barnes.

I think the message is loud and clear. SA has joined the only other country I know of (Somalia) with a dysfunctional postal service. Old news now.

However, what has been sadly lacking is somebody telling us – and Mr Barnes is conveniently silent – what exactly the problem is and what is being done to fix it. I cannot imagine that any organisation can be so mismanaged, so I suspect something more sinister. As far as performance and service are concerned, I cannot think of any other institution sinking so far into the morass, with the possible exception of the South African Revenue Service. And what else saddens me is the apparent apathy of Business Day to find out what is really happening at the Post Office and inform the readers. Surely a professional press should do a little more than just regurgitate press releases and reprint articles from news agencies.

By the way, did anyone else notice that there have been no postal deliveries for the past three weeks? Under the circumstances, probably not.

V Korinek

Florida Hills