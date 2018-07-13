LETTER: Explain breakaway claim

In his article (ANC closes its ears to 12-million voices, July 11), Prof Steven Friedman veers from his pontification on what the electorate wants, to make a baseless claim that I threatened "to take KwaZulu-Natal out of SA" in the 1990s.

According to his own personal version of history, I then backtracked because my supporters "wanted to continue working in Gauteng".

I presume that, being a research professor, he is able to provide us with details of when and where I ever made such an outlandish suggestion.

I would be interested to know, because of all the mad things I’ve wrongly been accused of, this takes the cake.

Testifying before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, former president FW de Klerk admitted that it was my refusal to take independence for KwaZulu and turn it into a Bantustan that scuppered the grand scheme of apartheid. I refused to allow millions of black South Africans to be deprived of their citizenship.

In 1982, when the government sought to cede Ingwavuma to Swaziland, it was I who took them to court and successfully stopped them.

Why on earth would I suddenly want to throw away citizenship when I worked so hard to secure an inheritance for oppressed South Africans?

I challenge Prof Friedman to explain.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

MP President: Inkatha Freedom Party