Opinion / Letters

LETTER: E-mail a permanent error

13 July 2018 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
Reader Ronnie Kaplan writes (Barnes e-mail ‘unknown’ July 12) that his e-mail to Mark Barnes about nondelivery of periodicals from the US was returned as "user unknown".

My e-mail about nondelivery of Private Eye magazine from London was similarly rejected, but with the added comment "This is a permanent error".

Are South African Post Office administrators trying to tell us something? If so — to borrow from Private Eye — I think we should be told.

Paul Browning
Moreleta Village

