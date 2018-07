The letter from Gawie Malan (McKinsey’s apology rich, July 10) confuses me.

Unless I’m wrong, the arithmetic does not work out.

The capital sum refunded to Eskom by McKinsey is R902m. Mr Malan then refers to two interest amounts – R320m using prime or R175m using a daily call rate, but R320m on R902m is 35%, and R175m is 19%.

Prime is certainly not 35%, nor is call 19%.

An explanation would be welcome.

Max Leipold

Hermanus