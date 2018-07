South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes recently provided his e-mail address to anyone wishing to query parcel deliveries.

I took him up on his offer and asked if he could expedite our copies of The New Yorker (no delivery since April ) and Time magazine (missing since mid-June).

However, the system administrator replied that the letter was returned as "user unknown".

Is this then the real reason for the mail not arriving on time?

Ronnie Kaplan

Via e-mail